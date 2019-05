Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their quarter final match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their quarter final match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their quarter final match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Belinda Bencic on Thursday beat first-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan in the last-eight round of the 2019 Madrid Open tennis tournament, setting a semifinal clash against Romania's Simona Halep.

It took the Swiss pro two hours and 10 minutes to stage a comeback and eliminate Osaka, the winner of the last two Grand Slam titles - the 2018 US Open and the 2019 Australian Open.