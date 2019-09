Switzerland's Belinda Bencic hits a shot to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their fourth-round match on Sept. 2, 2019, at the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/DANIEL MURPHY

Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a shot to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic during their fourth-round match on Sept. 2, 2019, at the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/DANIEL MURPHY

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her fourth-round loss to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on Sept. 2, 2019, at the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/DANIEL MURPHY

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic hits a shot to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their fourth-round match on Sept. 2, 2019, at the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the No. 13 seed, edged Japan's Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-4 on Monday in the round of 16, knocking the defending champion and world No. 1 out of the US Open.

"The challenge cannot be bigger than Naomi," the 22-year-old Bencic said. "I had to be at the top of my game. I'm pleased how I managed my nerves."