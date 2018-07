Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain hits a backhand during her Wimbledon third-round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts during her Wimbledon third-round match against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, world No. 56, upset world No. 26 Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) on Saturday to qualify for Wimbledon's fourth round.

Bencic, a former world No. 7, earned her victory after 85 minutes against the last remaining Spanish player in the tournament, one of only four Spaniards who made it to the third round this year.