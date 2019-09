France's Gael Monfils reacts after winning a key point during the fourth set of his US Open men's singles quarterfinal match on Sept. 4, 2019, against Italy's Matteo Berrettini. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland hits a backhand during her US Open women's singles quarterfinal match against Croatia's Donna Vekic on Sept. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Croatia's Donna Vekic reaches for a backhand during her US Open women's singles quarterfinal match against Belinda Bencic on Sept. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A day after Switzerland's two biggest tennis stars crashed out of the US Open, Belinda Bencic kept her country's hopes alive by defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in women's singles quarterfinal action on Wednesday.

The victory for the 22-year-old Bencic, who has had to battle back, wrist and foot injuries in recent years and fell outside of the top 300 at one point, also ensures that she will return to the WTA's top 10 when the new rankings are released on Monday.