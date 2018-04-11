Nicolas Benedetti (C) of Deportivo Cali celebrates after scoring against Danubio during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Deportivo Cali of Colombia and Danubio of Uruguay at Deportivo Cali Stadium in Cali, Colombia, Apr 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR.

Andres Roa (R) of Deportivo Cali vies for the ball with Rodrigo Fernandez (L) of Danubio during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Deportivo Cali of Colombia and Danubio of Uruguay at Deportivo Cali Stadium in Cali, Colombia, Apr 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR.

Abel Aguilar (L) Deportivo Cali vies for the ball with Gonzalo Camargo (R) Danubio during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Deportivo Cali of Colombia and Danubio of Uruguay at Deportivo Cali Stadium in Cali, Colombia, Apr 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR.

Jhon Lucumi (L) Deportivo Cali vies for the ball with Carlos Grossmuller (R) of Danubio during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Deportivo Cali of Colombia and Danubio of Uruguay at Deportivo Cali Stadium in Cali, Colombia, Apr 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR.

Midfielder Nicolas Benedetti on Tuesday contributed an assist and a goal to help his team, Deportivo Cali of Colombia, clinch a 3-0 win over Uruguay's FC Danubio at the Palmaseca stadium in a first-leg match of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana's first round.

The match marked a meeting between Deportivo Cali coach Gerardo Pelusso and his former assistant, Pablo Peirano, now coach of Danubio FC. The pair used to work together for Colombian football team Santa Fe, Uruguayan Club Nacional de Montevideo, as well as Qatar's Al-Arabi football club.