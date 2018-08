Dynamo Kiev's Josip Pivaric is joined on the pitch by his children after the club defeated Slavia Prague in a Champions League third-round qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 14, in Kiev. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Marko Livaja of AEK (L) and Celtic's Jozo Simunovic vie for the ball during the second leg of their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 14, in Athens. EFE-EPA/Georgia Panagopoulou

Spartak's Quincy Promes (C) tries to line up a shot as PAOK Salonika goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis lunges for the ball during the second leg of their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 14, in Moscow. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Roland Juhasz of MOL Vidi (C) tries to slip between Malmö's Franz Brorsson (L) and Marcus Antonsson during the second leg of their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 14, in Felcsut, Hungary. EFE-EPA/Tibor Illyes/HUNGARY OUT

Salzburg's Takumi Minamino (L) and Amadou Haidara celebrate a goal against Shkendija in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 14, in Skopje. EFE-EPA/Georgi Licovski

Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt (L) and Christian Luyindama of Standard Liege go up for a ball during the second leg of their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 14 in Amsterdam. EFE-EPA/Olaf Kraak

Benfica, Dynamo Kiev and Ajax advanced Tuesday to the final round of qualifiers for the 2018-2019 Champions League, while Fenerbahce and Celtic were among the clubs eliminated.

Leading 1-0 after the first leg in Lisbon, Benfica took a 1-0 lead Tuesday in Istanbul on a goal by Gedson Fernandes, though Alper Potuk equalized for Fenerbahce just before the break.