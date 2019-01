FC Porto's Soares celebrates after scoring a goal against Desportivo de Chaves during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at Chaves Municipal Stadium, Chaves, Portugal, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA

Desportivo de Chaves's Gallo (R) in action against FC Porto's Soares (L) during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at Chaves Municipal Stadium, Chaves, Portugal, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA

Vitoria de Guimaraes's Alhassan Wakaso (R) in action against SL Benfica's Gabriel during their Portuguese First League soccer match between Vitoria de Guimaraes and SL Benfica held at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium, Guimaraes, Portugal, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/OCTAVIO PASSOS

SL Benfica's Haris Seferovic (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Vitoria de Guimaraes during their Portuguese First League soccer match between Vitoria de Guimaraes and SL Benfica held at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium, Guimaraes, Portugal, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/OCTAVIO PASSOS

Benfica beat Vitoria de Guimaraes 1-0 at home on Friday with a goal from Switzerland's Haris Seferovic, continuing their chase of leader Porto, who also beat Chaves 4-1 on Friday.

In Round 18 of the Primeira Liga, Porto leads the table with 46 points, five more than Benfica in second place.