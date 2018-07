Benfica's Rafael Alexandre Silva (l.) fights for the ball with Sevilla's Joaquin Correa during a preseason friendly in which Portugal's Benfica downed Spain's Sevilla 1-0 at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on July 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ennio Leanza

Benfica's Franco Cervi (l.) fights for the ball with Sevilla's Sebastien Corchia (r.) during a preseason friendly in which Portugal's Benfica downed Spain's Sevilla 1-0 at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on July 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ennio Leanza

Sevilla's Franco Vazquez (r.) fights for the ball with Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo (down) during a preseason friendly in which Portugal's Benfica downed Spain's Sevilla 1-0 at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on July 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ennio Leanza

Sevilla lost its preseason friendly against Portugal's Benfica this Saturday in Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium 1-0, which was the Spanish squad's rehearsal for its debut in the Europa League next Thursday against Hungary's Ujpest.

The only goal of the match was scored by Benfica's Castillo in the second half - a goal that punished a Sevilla not only lacking many of its best players but that was also far from assimilating the tactics of its new coach.