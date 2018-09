Desportivo de Chaves players celebrate a goal against SL Benfica during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Desportivo de Chaves and SL Benfica in Chaves, north of Portugal, 27 September 2018. EPA-EFE/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA

Desportivo de Chaves's Eustaquio (R) in action against SL Benfica's Rafa (L) during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Desportivo de Chaves and SL Benfica in Chaves, north of Portugal, 27 September 2018. EPA-EFE/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA

Desportivo de Chaves's Djavan (L) in action against SL Benfica's Rafa (R) during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Desportivo de Chaves and SL Benfica in Chaves, north of Portugal, 27 September 2018. EPA-EFE/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA

Benfica's Rafa Silva (C) scores during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Desportivo de Chaves and SL Benfica in Chaves, north of Portugal, 27 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Benfica's match against Chaves in northern Portugal on Thursday ended in a 2-2 draw, putting the teams lead in Portugal's Primeira Liga at risk.

Including this match, Benfica now has 14 points, only one point more than Sporting Braga and two more than Porto, which could easily snatch the lead from Benfica if they win their matches this week.