Benfica's Ruben Dias (in red) in action against Alhassan Wakaso of Vitoria Guimaraes during a Primeira Liga match on Friday, Aug. 10 at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Benfica's Gedson Fernandes (L) vies for the ball with Andre of Vitoria Guimaraes during a Primeira Liga match on Friday, Aug. 10 at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Benfica's Pizzi (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Vitoria Guimaraes in a Primeira Liga match on Friday, Aug. 10, at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Pizzi had a triple here Friday to power Benfica 3-2 over Vitoria Guimaraes in the kickoff of the 2018-2019 Primeira Liga season.

The Portugal international put the hosts up 1-0 in the 10th minute.