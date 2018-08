Red Star Belgrade coach Vladan Milojevic celebrates with his players after the side got past Red Bull Salzburg to qualify for the Champions League on Wednesday, Aug. 29, in Salzburg, Austria. EFE-EPA/Andreas Schaad

Red Bull Salzburg's Moanes Dabour converts a penalty against Red Star Belgrade during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 29, in Salzburg, Austria. EFE-EPA/Andreas Schaad

PSV celebrate their victory over BATE Borisov in a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 29, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. EFE-EPA/Jerry Lampen

Steven Bergwijn (2nd from right) scores against BATE Borisov during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 29, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. EFE-EPA/Joel Leenen

Benfica players celebrate a goal against PAOK Salonika during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 29, in Thessaloniki, Greece. EFE-EPA/SOTIRIS BARBAROUSIS

Benfica's Haris Seferovic and Pizzi flank Leo Matos (C) of PAOK Salonika as he goes up for a ball during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 29, in Thessaloniki, Greece. EFE-EPA/SOTIRIS BARBAROUSIS

The lineup for the 2018-2019 Champions League was set Wednesday as Benfica, PSV Eindhoven and Red Star Belgrade qualified for Europe's elite club competition.

After managing only a 1-1 draw at home in the first leg, Benfica were far from assured of advancing against PAOK Salonika, who opened the scoring Wednesday night with a goal by Aleksandar Prijovic in the 13th minute.