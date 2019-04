Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla (C) celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during a UEFA Europa League quarter-final first-leg match against Valencia CF at La Ceramica stadium in Castellon, eastern Spain, on April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes (C) celebrates after giving his team a 3-1 lead during a Europa League quarter-final first-leg match against Villarreal at La Ceramica stadium in Castellon, eastern Spain, on April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey (L) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first-leg soccer match against Napoli in London, United Kingdom, on April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (L) celebrates after giving his side a 1-0 lead in the latter stages of a UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first-leg soccer match against Slavia Prague in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Eden Hazard (C) of Chelsea reacts after a UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first-leg soccer match against Slavia Prague in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Benfica's Ruben Dias (R) reacts after giving his team a 3-1 lead during a UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first-leg soccer match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Benfica's Joao Felix (C) in action against Eintracht Frankfurt players Martin Hinteregger (L) and Makoto Hasebe (R) during a UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first-leg soccer match in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Promising teenager Joao Felix scored a hat trick to lead Benfica to a 4-2 victory Thursday night over Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, while Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal and LaLiga side Valencia also came away with opening-leg wins.

Felix's performance at Estadio da Luz Stadium in Lisbon sent his market value skyrocketing, with giants like Real Madrid now well aware of the investment they will have to make to acquire his services.