Newcastle United's manager Rafa Benitez during the English premier league soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester United the St James' Park Stadium in Newcastle, Britain, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Spanish coach Rafael Benitez on Tuesday was named the new coach of Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, following his departure from Newcastle.

Benitez’s appointment comes just a day after Dalian Yifang announced the resignation of South Korean coach Choi Kang-hee, citing personal reasons.