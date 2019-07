Newcastle United head coach Rafael Benitez reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle FC at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Spanish coach Rafa Benitez on Sunday began his turn at the helm of Dalian Yifang in an auspicious fashion as his new team prevailed 3-1 over Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League.

Two former La Liga players made this happen, with former Levante forward Emmanuel Boateng scoring a brace and ex-Atletico Madrid player Yannick Carrasco sealing the win by successfully converting a penalty kick.