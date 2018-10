French forward Karim Benzema (R) celebrates scoring a goal during the friendly match between France and Armenia at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France, Oct. 08, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/Sebastien Nogier

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema on Wednesday urged the president of the French Football Federation not to keep annoying him.

Earlier in the day, FFF president Noel Le Graet told a local newspaper that Benzema will not return to the French national soccer team.