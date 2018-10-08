Real Madrid pair, French striker Karim Benzema and Welsh winger Gareth Bale, Manchester City's Argentine goalscorer Sergio Aguero, Uruguay's forward Edinson Cavani and Brazil's Liverpool shotstopper Alisson Becker were the first five names of 30 candidates nominated by "France Football" magazine Monday for the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards.
Throughout the day, the online edition of the magazine will progressively unveil the remaining 25 candidates for the prize, currently held by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.