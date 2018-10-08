Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain celebrates after scoring a goal during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Reims, in Paris, France, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Real Madrid´s Welsh forward Gareth Bale (R) celebrates with French Karim Benzema (L) after scoring against Deportivo La Coruna during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid played at Riazor stadium in A Coruna, Aug. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Real Madrid pair, French striker Karim Benzema and Welsh winger Gareth Bale, Manchester City's Argentine goalscorer Sergio Aguero, Uruguay's forward Edinson Cavani and Brazil's Liverpool shotstopper Alisson Becker were the first five names of 30 candidates nominated by "France Football" magazine Monday for the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards.

Throughout the day, the online edition of the magazine will progressively unveil the remaining 25 candidates for the prize, currently held by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.