Real Madrid took another big step toward a 35th LaLiga title with a 3-0 victory here Monday night over Mallorca, a match in which the Spanish league's top two scorers - Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior - accounted for all of the goals.
The first-place Blancos' only two losses this league season - against Espanyol and Getafe - came against teams in the bottom half of the standings, and 16th-place Mallorca also posed a test for the visitors and their star-studded team in the first half at Iberostar Stadium.