Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde is shown a red card during a LaLiga match on 14 March 2022 against Mallorca at Iberostar Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Real Madrid won 3-0. EFE/Cati Cladera

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (left) celebrates after scoring a second-half goal in a LaLiga match against Mallorca on 14 March 2022 at Iberostar Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Real Madrid won 3-0. EFE/ATIENZA

Real Madrid took another big step toward a 35th LaLiga title with a 3-0 victory here Monday night over Mallorca, a match in which the Spanish league's top two scorers - Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior - accounted for all of the goals.

The first-place Blancos' only two losses this league season - against Espanyol and Getafe - came against teams in the bottom half of the standings, and 16th-place Mallorca also posed a test for the visitors and their star-studded team in the first half at Iberostar Stadium.