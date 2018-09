Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring the 4-1 lead from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and CD Leganes in Madrid, Spain, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and CD Leganes in Madrid, Spain, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and CD Leganes in Madrid, Spain, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid dispatched Leganes in a routine 4-1 home win on Saturday night.

The win takes Real to the top of the table after three wins from three, in which they have scored 10 goals, making a mockery of those who thought Madrid would suffer from the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the off season.