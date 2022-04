Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (3rd from r) celebrates his stoppage time winning goal with his teammates during their match against Sevilla in Sevilla, Spain, on April 17, 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Real Madrid mounted a breathtaking comeback in the second half of its Sunday road match against Sevilla after going down 0-2 before the break, with Karim Benzema scoring the winning tally in stoppage time, and the team is now 15 points ahead of its nearest challenger and on the cusp of another La Liga title.

Sevilla, meanwhile, was handed its first home loss of the season and - although No. 3 on the La Liga table - is in a bitter and strenuous struggle to keep a Champions League berth.