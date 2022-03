Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (R) celebrates after scoring a goal that was later disallowed during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Sporting Lisbon in Manchester, England, on 9 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) in action against Sporting's Zouhair Feddal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Manchester, England, on 9 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (R) looks on as Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal during the Champions League knockout stage second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 9 March 2022. EFE/Sergio Perez

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe (R) battles Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the Champions League knockout stage second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 9 March 2022. EFE/J.J Guillen.

Goalscorer Karim Benzema celebrates Real Madrid's victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League knockout stage tie at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 9 March 2022. EFE/Juanjo Martin.

Real Madrid were trailing 0-2 on aggregate Wednesday an hour into the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie with Paris Saint-Germain when Karim Benzema exploded for three goals to put the Blancos in the quarterfinals.

In Manchester, meanwhile, City drew 0-0 with Sporting to advance to the final eight 5-0 on aggregate.