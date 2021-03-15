Real Madrid are to host Atalanta on Tuesday in the Champions League last-16 second leg, hoping that in-form Karim Benzema lead them to finish up what they started in Italy, when they snatched a last-minute 1-0 win.
Real Madrid's striker Karim Benzema (L) celebrates with teammate Rodrygo Goes (2-L) after scoring the 2-1 goal during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF held at Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, in Madrid, central Spain, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Kiko Huesca
Atalanta's head coach Gian Piero Gasperini reacts after the Italian Serie A soccer match Atalanta BC vs Spezia Calcio at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/PAOLO MAGNI
Real Madrid's winger Eden Hazard reacts during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo at Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid, Spain, 02 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Emilio Naranjo
