Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (C-R) scores the 2-1 lead during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match against SD Eibar played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match against SD Eibar played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

SD Eibar's Marc Cardona (R) scores put the ball past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Keylor Navas (L) during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match against SD Eibar played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Two great headers by Karim Benzema enabled Real Madrid to rally for a 2-1 win over Eibar here Saturday in front of a sometimes-surly crowd of 50,284 at the 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabeu.

Eliminated from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey and with virtually no hope of winning LaLiga, the Blancos appear sad and directionless as they suffer through the final weeks of a season that feels like it has gone on forever.