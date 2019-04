Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the Spanish La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during the Spanish La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the 2-0 during the Spanish La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the 3-0 during the Spanish La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

French striker Karim Benzema put on a great performance here Sunday, scoring a hat-trick and leading Real Madrid to a 3-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga contest held at Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Benzema, who has scored the last eight La Liga goals for his side including Sunday's triple, proved once more he is the best player on the Madrid squad in a season the Spanish powerhouse would rather forget.