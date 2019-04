Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (R) vies for the ball with Getafe's Bruno Gonzalez during their La Liga soccer match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid’s says France forward Karim Benzema has been sidelined due to a muscle injury to his left leg according to an official club’s statement Saturday.

The La Liga powerhouse did not reveal the degree of the injury the Frenchman sustained during Madrid’s most recent encounter against Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Thursday, nor the estimated recovery time.