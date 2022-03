Real Madrid's striker Karim Benzema leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid at Son Moix stadium in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 14 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CATI CLADERA

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema will miss the Classico against Barcelona as the striker did not train with his teammates on Saturday due to a left calf injury.