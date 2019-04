Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Mischa Zverev of Germany during the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID GUZMAN

Roger Federer of Switzerland holds his trophy after defeating John Isner of the US following their Men's finals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RHONA WISE

House Speaker John Bercow during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in Westminster, central London, Britain, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

The speaker of the UK's lower house of parliament John Bercow has expressed his admiration for tennis stars Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland, and said he would be interested in watching the upcoming ATP Masters 1000 tournament live in Madrid.

Bercow, who is also a fan of English soccer club Arsenal, revealed himself as a fan of the racket sport and of the 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer.