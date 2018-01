Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in action during his third round match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates after winning his third round match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates after winning his third round match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic on Saturday defeated Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, earning a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open for the tenth time.

After two hours and 16 minutes, Berdych ended Del Potro's best run in Melbourne since 2013, as the Argentine had struggled with left wrist issues in recent years.