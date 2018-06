Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic in action against Jeremy Chardy of France during their men’s first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

World No. 19 Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic on Sunday announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Wimbledon tennis tournament because of back issues.

Berdych, a former top 10 player, took part in the Mercedes Cup tournament held earlier this month in Stuttgart, where he lost to Canada's Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.