London (United Kingdom), 03/04/2022.- Tottenham's Ben Davies reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in London, Britain, 03 April 2022.

London (United Kingdom), 03/04/2022.- Tottenham's Son Heung-Min in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in London, Britain, 03 April 2022.

Although Tottenham's Sunday home match against Newcastle took a while to get going, it accelerated at the start of the second period and turned into a 5-1 goalfest for the hosts that jumped them back into the No. 4 spot on the Premier League table opening up a chance to secure a spot in Champion's League play.

Although Fabian Schar got the visitors on the board first at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a free kick, Ben Davies quickly notched the equalizer before the break on a pass from South Korea's Heung-Min Son.