Although Tottenham's Sunday home match against Newcastle took a while to get going, it accelerated at the start of the second period and turned into a 5-1 goalfest for the hosts that jumped them back into the No. 4 spot on the Premier League table opening up a chance to secure a spot in Champion's League play.
Although Fabian Schar got the visitors on the board first at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a free kick, Ben Davies quickly notched the equalizer before the break on a pass from South Korea's Heung-Min Son.