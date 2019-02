A view from stands for the Mestalla staium, in Valencia, Spain, May 10, 2000. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Estévez

Real Madrid's the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and Valencia's Mestalla are set to be the focus of attention for soccer fans eagerly waiting to see which teams will proceed to the final of the Copa del Rey.

Vying for a ticket to the final, slated for May 25 at Seville's Benito Villamarin stadium, Madrid is set to host arch-rival Barcelona in the Spanish capital on Wednesday while Real Betis is set to travel to Valencia the following day.