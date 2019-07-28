Egan Bernal is poised to make history in more ways than one at this year's Tour de France, with the 22-year-old set to become Colombia's first-ever Tour de France champion and the youngest winner of cycling's most prestigious race in modern times.
Although Sunday's processional final stage to Paris still remains, once Bernal (22 years, 196 days on July 28) passes the throng of fans along Champs-Elysees and reaches the finish line he will become the youngest Tour champion since Francois Faber (22 years, 187 days) in 1909 and the third-youngest winner of all time.