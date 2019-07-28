Riders in action during 20th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 59.5km between Albertville and Val Thorens, France, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Team Ineos riders lead the peloton during 20th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 59.5km between Albertville and Val Thorens, France, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Colombia's Egan Bernal (L) of Team Ineos is congratulated by his British teammate Geraint Thomas (R) after retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey in the 20th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 59.5km between Albertville and Val Thorens, France, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali of the Bahrain Merida team celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the 20th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 59.5km between Albertville and Val Thorens, France, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Egan Bernal is poised to make history in more ways than one at this year's Tour de France, with the 22-year-old set to become Colombia's first-ever Tour de France champion and the youngest winner of cycling's most prestigious race in modern times.

Although Sunday's processional final stage to Paris still remains, once Bernal (22 years, 196 days on July 28) passes the throng of fans along Champs-Elysees and reaches the finish line he will become the youngest Tour champion since Francois Faber (22 years, 187 days) in 1909 and the third-youngest winner of all time.