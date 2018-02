Egan Bernal (C), a member of Britain's Sky team, poses after winning the individual time trial competition in the Colombian National Cycling Championships besting Daniel Martinez (L), of the Education First team by six seconds, and Walter Vargas (R), of Medellin Inder, by 31 seconds, in Medellin, Colombia, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Egan Bernal of the British team Sky competes in the individual time trial completion in the Colombian National Cycling Championships, in Medellin, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Julian Cardona, of the Education First team, competes in the individual time trial competition in the Colombian National Cycling Championships, in Medellin, Colombia, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.