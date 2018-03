The then head coach of Malaga Bernd Schuster is seen at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ALBERTO MARTIN

The German coach Bernd Schuster has been appointed coach of the Chinese team Dalian Yifang, the club said late Monday.

After having lost the first three games of the Chinese Super League, the country's highest-level soccer competition, the club's coach, Ma Lin, was fired, according to the club.