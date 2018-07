Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action during his quarter final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action during his quarter final match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during a querter final game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Friday reached the Swiss Open semifinal after winning 6-4, 6-3 over former Gstaad champion Feliciano Lopez, world No. 66.

World No. 84 Berrettini took one hour and three minutes to prevail over the Spaniard in their first career encounter.