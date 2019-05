Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their men's singles first round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their men's singles first round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Andrea Basso of Italy in action against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles first round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Andrea Basso of Italy during their men's singles first round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their men's singles second round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates after winning his men's singles second round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts during his men's singles second round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Matteo Berrettini pulled off a big win at the Italian Open on Tuesday by knocking out 2017 champion Alexander Zverev 7-5, 7-5.

Zverev, who has yet to win a title in 2019, did not have answers for Berrettini's powerful shots, the Italian player is in top form, having won in Budapest at the Hungarian Open a couple of weeks ago.