Matteo Berrettini, the first Italian to reach a US Open semifinal in more than four decades, put up a spirited fight against Spain's Rafael Nadal, but it was not enough to stop the world no. 2’s victory with 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 at Flushing Meadows.
Nadal, 33 and three times US Open champion, managed to pass to the final of the last Grand Slam of the year after a match lasting more than two and a half hours in which Berrettini tried to overcome his rival with powerful serves and shots from the baseline. EFE-EPA