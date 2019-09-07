Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reacts after losing to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their Semi-Finals round match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their Semi-Finals round match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 6, 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts as he leaves the court after losing to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their Semi-Finals round match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their Semi-Finals round match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Matteo Berrettini, the first Italian to reach a US Open semifinal in more than four decades, put up a spirited fight against Spain's Rafael Nadal, but it was not enough to stop the world no. 2’s victory with 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal, 33 and three times US Open champion, managed to pass to the final of the last Grand Slam of the year after a match lasting more than two and a half hours in which Berrettini tried to overcome his rival with powerful serves and shots from the baseline. EFE-EPA