Winner Matteto Berrettini (L) of Italy and runner-up Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain pose with their trophies after the final match at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Italy's Matteo Berrettini, world No. 84, upset second seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-6 (11-9), 6-4 on Sunday to win the Swiss Open, his first career title.

Berrettini, who was playing his first-ever ATP final, needed one hour and 45 minutes to defeat Bautista Agut, world No. 17, and deprive the Spaniard of his third title this season, after his wins in Dubai and Auckland.