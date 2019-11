Italy's Matteo Berrettini prepares to serve against Austria's Dominic Thiem during their round-robin match at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Austria's Dominic Thiem hits a forehand volley during his round-robin match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts after winning his round-robin match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Matteo Berrettini, who had already been eliminated from the ATP Finals, topped Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 here Thursday in their third and final round-robin contest at this elite, year-end tennis event.

Berrettini became the first Italian to win a match at the ATP Finals. In the 1970s, Corrado Barazzutti and Adriano Panatta qualified for this season-ender - then known as the Grand Prix Masters - but failed to win in three attempts.