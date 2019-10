Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their group stage match at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 29 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their group stage match at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 29 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Ashleigh Barty of Australia leaves the court after losing to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their group stage match at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 29 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands celebrates after defeating Ashleigh Barty of Australia in their match at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 29 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Kiki Bertens (L) of the Netherlands is congratulated by Ashleigh Barty (R) of Australia after winning their group stage match at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 29 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their group stage match at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 29 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Kiki Bertens seized her opportunity at the WTA Finals tournament Tuesday after she was called up as a last minute replacement to beat Ashleigh Barty 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Dutch player, who replaced Naomi Osaka of Japan in Shenzhen, overcame the Australian world number one for the first time in six matches.