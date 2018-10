Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts while in action against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, during their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Naomi Osaka (bottom) of Japan receives treatment from a physiotherapist, in her match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) hugs Kiki Bertens (L) of the Netherlands after retiring during their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

World No. 9 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands advanced on Friday to the semifinal round of the WTA Finals in Singapore after Japan's Naomi Osaka was forced to retire due to injury.

The World No. 4 Osaka, 21, pulled out After 47 minutes, trailing 6-3, after calling her coach Sascha Bajin for not feeling physically well, giving the 26-year-old Bertens a chance to win the title.