Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka during the quarterfinals match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Mutua Madrid Open tournament held at en Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Kiko Huesca

Simona Halep of Romania shows her throphy after losing against Kiki Bertens of Netherlands during their Mutua Madrid Open tennis final game at Caja Magica, in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Kiki Bertens of Netherlands celebrates his victory against Simona Halep of Romania during their Mutua Madrid Open tennis final game at Caja Magica, in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Tennis player Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands reached her best career WTA ranking so far thanks to her recent title at the Madrid Open, climbing to fourth place from seventh, according to the official ranking published Monday.

The other Madrid finalist, Simona Halep of Romania, moved one place up into the second spot, after two weeks as world third-ranked, to keep putting pressure on Japan’s Naomi Osaka who maintained the lead despite her upset in the quarterfinals of the Spain-based tournament.