Sloane Stephens of the United States in action against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their semifinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Sloane Stephens of the United States during their semifinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Kiki Bertens earned a fresh chance to capture a maiden WTA Premier Mandatory title by defeating Sloane Stephens 6-2, 7-5 Friday night in the Madrid Open semifinals.

The seventh-ranked Bertens had lost in three sets in her two previous matches against the 2017 US Open champion, but she managed to stave off three consecutive set points in the second set before booking a second straight berth in the final of this elite clay-court event.