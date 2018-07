The Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova hits a shot to Kiki Bertens, of the Netherlands, during their fouth round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Kiki Bertens, of the Netherlands, hits a forehand to the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their fourth round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Kiki Bertens, of the Netherlands, reacts after beating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

World No. 20 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands on Monday battled to a straight-set upset win over world No. 8 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-6 (7-1), reaching Wimbledon's quarterfinals for first time in her career.

The 26-year-old needed one hour and 39 minutes to beat Pliskova, a former world No. 1 who was the last Top 10 player left in this year's edition of the tournament.