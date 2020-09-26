Combining high-level football with a commitment to sustainability and caring for the environment is not only possible, but an element that reinforces the values and brand of a club, executives at LaLiga clubs Real Betis and Athletic de Bilbao told the virtual forum 'Soccerex Connected' on Friday.

Betis General Business Director, Ramón Alarcón, and Borja González, Chief Business and Innovation Officer at Athletic Club de Bilbao participated in a round table by videoconference on the final day of Soccerex.