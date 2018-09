Real Betis player Takashi Inui vies for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Oscar Marcos during the Spanish First Division 5th round match between Real Betis and Athletic Club Bilbao at the Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain, 23 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Real Betis' Arnaldo Antonio Sanabria in action against Athletic Bilbao's Yerary Alvarez Lopez during the Spanish First Division 5th round match between Real Betis and Athletic Club Bilbao at the Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain, 23 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Real Betis' Sergio Canales celebrates the tying goal during the Spanish First Division 5th round match between Real Betis and Athletic Club Bilbao at the Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain, 23 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Real Betis salvaged a point in a home game against Athletic Club, fighting its way back from a 0-2 deficit to a 2-2 draw.

The visitors performed well during the first 45 minutes of play, both in terms of tactical deployment as well as effectiveness against their rivals, but after the break they saw their early lead whittled down and had to settle for the draw, their chances for the win severely affected by the expulsion - on two yellow cards - of Markel Susaeta in the 45th minute.