Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias (R) and Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby go up for a ball during the Copa del Rey final in Seville, Spain, on 23 April 2022. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Valencia's Hugo Duro (L) prepares to shoot on goal as Real Betis defender Marc Bartra looks on during the Copa del Rey final in Seville, Spain, on 23 April 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz.

Real Betis defender Juan Miranda is overcome with emotion after scoring the winning penalty against Valencia in the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, on 23 April 2022. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Real Betis captain Joaquin Sanchez receives the Copa del Rey trophy from King Felipe VI after the side defeated Valencia in the final at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, on 23 April 2022. EFE/CASA REAL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Real Betis players and coaches celebrate their victory over Valencia in the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, on 23 April 2022. EFE/Pablo Garcia/RFEF/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Real Betis prevailed 5-4 over Valencia in the penalty shootout here Saturday to hoist the Copa del Rey trophy for the third time in their history.

A miss by 19-year-old US international Yunus Musah in the fourth round of penalties set the stage for Seville-based Betis' Juan Miranda to deliver the winner and he did not disappoint.