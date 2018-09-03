Photograph showing Real Betis' Joaquin Sanchez (r) vying for the ball with Sevilla's Jesus Navas during the 3rd round of the La Liga tournament in Sevilla, Spain, Sept 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

Photograph showing Betis players celebrating after their victory against Sevilla FC in Sevilla, Spain, Sept 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Photograph showing Real Betis' Joaquin Sanchez scoring a goal in the 3rd round of the La Liga tournament in Sevilla, Spain, Sept 2, 2018.

Photograph showing Betis players celebrating after their victory against Sevilla FC in Sevilla, Spain, Sept 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

Betis captain Joaquin Sanchez on Sunday afforded his team a 1-0 win against archrivals Sevilla in the 3rd round of Spain's La Liga tournament.

In a match full of close calls, Quique Setien's Betis dominated at all times.