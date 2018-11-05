Real Betis defender Marc Bartra (r) fights for the ball with Celta de Vigo's Iago Aspas during their teams' match in Sevilla, Spain, on Nov. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Betis and Celta battled to a 3-3 tie in a match that was dominated in the first half by the home squad and in the second went completely crazy with Celta staging a fabulous go-ahead comeback from a 2-0 deficit, although they squandered the prospective win at the last minute.

Betis, who were welcomed with applause by their home fans despite the fact that they had suffered three consecutive La Liga defeats, fielded Mexico's Andres Guardado, who was back after recovering from injury, to give them more power and depth at midfield to bolster their strikers, Sergio Canales and Loren Moron.