Real Betis striker Loren (R) tries to get past Sporting Braga's Pablo Santos during a preseason friendly on Wednesday, July 18, in Cartaya, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julian Perez

Sporting Braga's Fransergio (C) tries to elude a challenge by Joaquin of Real Betis during a preseason friendly on Wednesday, July 18, in Cartaya, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julian Perez

Sporting Braga's Fabio Martins (L) shields the ball from Roberto of Real Betis during a preseason friendly on Wednesday, July 18, in Cartaya, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julian Perez

Real Betis managed only a 1-1 draw here Wednesday with Sporting Braga in a preseason friendly that the Portuguese side finished with just eight men on the pitch.

While Betis had more of the ball in the contest at Cartaya's Luis Rodriguez Salvador stadium, they struggled on the attack against a very physical Sporting squad.