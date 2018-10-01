Real Betis forward Lorenzo Moron (2nd from right), after scoring the lone goal in his team's win over Leganes in Seville, Spain, on Sept. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro.

Betis grabbed its second consecutive win, a 1-0 victory over an ultradefensive Leganes at Villamarin stadium, with Loren Moron once again gave his team a "W" with a tally in the final stretch, propelling the team into Spain's top five so far this season.

The match itself was utterly dominated by Betis against a Leganes that couldn't - and wouldn't - do anything but defend, creating little in the way of attacks against their rivals' offense, but - even so - it took the home squad until the 89th minute to notch the lone goal.